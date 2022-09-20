Gravitas: Super Typhoon Nanmadol slams into Japan

Published: Sep 20, 2022, 12:15 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Typhoon Nanmadol is one of the biggest storms to hit Japan in years - and the 14th typhoon of the season. Japanese PM Fumio Kishida has delayed his visit to the US to assess the damage. Priyanka Sharma tells you more.
Read in App