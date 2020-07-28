Gravitas: Erdogan's Islamic Hypocrisy, Turkey deports Uighurs back to China via third country

A new report has claimed that Turkey is deporting Uighur Muslims back to China via a third country. WION spoke to Uighur activist Arslan Hidayat in Istanbul - who shared details about the deportation of Uighurs from Turkey.