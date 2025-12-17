/French farmers are angry over cow culling & Mercosur deal, Louvre Museum workers extend strike

Published: Dec 17, 2025, 21:34 IST | Updated: Dec 17, 2025, 21:34 IST
Police used tear gas to disperse protesting farmers Friday as veterinarians culled more than 200 cows infected with nodular dermatitis, or lumpy skin disease, at a farm in southern France. The deadly outbreak, which cannot be passed to humans, has sparked fears among locals and highlighted tensions over the government’s handling of the crisis. One of the main French farmers’ unions, Confédération paysanne, called for “blockades everywhere”.