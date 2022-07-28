Exclusive: Head coach & Captain of Indian men's hockey team speak to WION

The Indian Men's Hockey team heads into the Birmingham Commonwealth Games hoping to build a legacy following the return to the Olympic podium last year. The last 10 months have been one of experimentation in Indian hockey with a second-string team initially scheduled to play in Birmingham. However, the postponement of the Asian Games has now allowed Reid to field his best squad. WION Sports Editor Digvijay Singh Deo caught up with the head coach and the captain of the men's hockey team, Manpreet Singh, just ahead of the Games as they prepare to end India's wait for a gold medal.