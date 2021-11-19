Amazon deforestation at a 15-year high, another alarming finding | WION Climate Tracker

Nov 19, 2021, 02:25 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Deforestation in Brazil's Amazon rainforest soared 22% in a year to the highest level since 2006, the government's annual report showed on Thursday, undercutting President Jair Bolsonaro's assurances that the country is curbing illegal logging.
