Zuckerberg claps back at Musk, says he's 'ready to fight today'

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has clapped back at Elon Musk and X, formerly known as Twitter after the latter announced in the early hours of Sunday that the "Musk vs Zuck" fight will be live-streamed on the rebranded platform.

“Shouldn’t we use a more reliable platform that can actually raise money for charity?” Zuckerberg replied to Musk on Threads.

Zuckerberg may have been referring to the dodgy quality of live streams on X, which even Musk has mentioned needs upgrading. Last week, Musk did a 53-second impromptu live to see if there had been improvements in the live-streaming since he first raised the issue.

Regarding the fight, the Meta boss said he was prepared to enter the ring any day but Musk had not agreed to the dates up until now.

“I’m read today,” Zuckerberg said on Threads. “I suggested Aug 26 when he first challenged, but he hasn’t confirmed. Not holding my breath.”

He continued, “I love this sport and will continue competing with people who train no matter what happens here.”

Notably, Musk dispelled speculations about the fight being cancelled when he said it will be live-streamed and all proceeds will go to the charity.

“Zuck v Musk fight will be live-streamed on X. All proceeds will go to charity for veterans,” Musk posted on X.

The Tesla owner shared with his followers that he has been “lifting weights throughout the day preparing for the fight.”

“Don’t have time to work out, so I just bring them to work,” said Musk.

“Aiming to get to 50-pound free weights this week. I build muscle fast. Physical endurance is my weak spot, so I’m aiming to make this quick,” he added.

Musk challenges Zuck

The speculations around a potential fight between the two billionaires started in June when Musk commented on a tweet about Facebook launching Threads.

“I’m sure Earth can’t wait to be exclusively under Zuck’s thumb with no other options. At least it will be ‘sane’. Was worried there for a moment,” Musk tweeted with a crying-laughing emoji.

WATCH | Gravitas Plus: Threads: Another app to doomscroll?

.

A Twitter user replied to Musk saying he should be careful of Zuckerberg since the Facebook boss had been practising jiu-jitsu, a Brazilian martial art form.

“I’m up for a cage match if he is lol,” replied a cavalier Musk.

Since then, the rivalry has only intensified between the duo. After Meta launched Threads, Musk and his team filed a legal case against Zuckerberg for copying X. Days later, Musk took a stinging jibe at Zuckerberg by posting, "Zuck is a cuck".

(With inputs from agencies)