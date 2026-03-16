/Your garbage, not mine: Thailand to return 284 tonnes of e-waste to America

The United States thought it could get away with dumping its waste in an Asian country, but this time, its plan has failed. Thailand seized 284 tonnes of electronic waste that reached its port under false declarations. Authorities are planning to ship all of its back to the country of origin - Trump's America. Thai customs authorities encountered the illegal waste at Laem Chabang Port in Chon Buri province and have decided to give a clear message to the US that it isn't a dumping ground. Surin Warakijthamrong, head of the Department of Pollution Control, told Bangkok Post that 12 containers were sent to Thailand under a false pretext that they had scrap metal from Haiti. “Authorities have been checking the remaining containers — there are 21 in all — and we expect to find more illegal electronic waste. It will be sent back to the US under the terms of the Basel Convention,” Surin said.

Thai authorities checking 21 US containers for e-waste

Officials received a tip from the Basel Action Network, an international organisation that keeps a check on the trafficking of hazardous goods that violates the Basel Convention. Inspections were carried out and revealed that the containers had circuit boards, electronic components, computer parts, and used technological equipment. There are 21 containers in total, and all of them are being checked. Officials expect more e-waste to be found in them. This e-waste costs a lot more to recycle, and so the US ships it off to some other country. But Thailand has refused to take in the garbage and is getting ready to send it back to the US. Officials from the Pollution Control Department are carrying out an investigation.

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Basel Convention on e-waste