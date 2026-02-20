/Asos millionaire Quentin Griffiths falls to his death under 'suspicious circumstances': Net worth and scandals

Quentin Griffiths, the co-founder of online fashion retailer Asos, was found dead in mysterious circumstances under his building in Thailand. He reportedly fell from the balcony of his 17th-floor apartment in Pattaya. Police have not ruled out foul play in his death. The millionaire's body was found by emergency services right under the balcony. Upon checking his apartment, the police did not see anything amiss. Forensic tests will be carried out to detect what transpired inside his home on the day of the incident. Notably, the 58-year-old was in a financial dispute with his ex-wife, who is a Thai national. She accused him of stealing £500,000 from a company they operated together. Quentin was arrested for questioning in the matter last year. She said her husband forged documents to sell land and shares in the firm without her knowledge. He was released later, and the case was ongoing.

A source close to the family told The Sun that they are unsure of what could have happened. "It's a real mystery. The phrase 'suspicious circumstances' has been used, but we just don't know yet," they said. A Foreign Office spokesman said: “We are supporting the family of a British national who has died in Thailand and are in contact with the local authorities.”

Quentin Griffiths net worth - Asos valuation

Quentin Griffiths launched Asos in 2000, and it soon became a £3billion company. As per the last figures, Asos is valued at just over £5billion, nearly double that of Marks & Spencer, which stood at £2.7billion. Kate Middleton and Michelle Obama are two of its most famous clients. Griffiths started as a marketing director in 1996, and in four years launched Asos. But he only stayed with the company until 2005. By this time, its share price on the junior AIM market had tripled. He became richer by £15million from share sales in 2010, and cashed in more of them in 2013. Griffiths sued his accountants at BDO after he claimed their advice lost him more than £4million in tax on the sales of more than £10million of shares in Asos and Achica (online retailer co-founded by him).