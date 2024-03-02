World Wildlife Day 2024: History, theme, significance and all you need to know

World Wildlife Day 2024: World Wildlife Day is observed annually on March 3 to raise awareness about the importance of protecting wildlife and their habitats.

Protecting wildlife is essential not only for the survival of individual species but also for the well-being of human societies. Healthy ecosystems support human livelihoods by providing food, clean water, medicines, and other ecosystem services.

Preserving wildlife and their habitats is crucial for maintaining ecosystem resilience and mitigating the impacts of climate change.

World Wildlife Day 2024: History

The history of World Wildlife Day can be traced back to 2013, when Thailand proposed that the United Nations General Assembly establish 3 March, as World Wildlife Day. The day was first established in 2014, following the adoption of a resolution by the General Assembly on 20 December 2013.

World Wildlife Day 2024: Theme

The theme for World Wildlife Day 2024 is "Connecting People and Planet: Exploring Digital Innovation in Wildlife Conservation."

“People everywhere rely on wildlife and biodiversity-based resources to meet our needs - from food, to fuel, medicines, housing, and clothing. For us to enjoy the benefits and the beauty that nature brings us and our planet, people have been working together to make sure ecosystems are able to thrive and plant and animal species are able to exist for future generations. So, let’s celebrate wildlife and the important conservation work being done around the world!”, said the World Wildlife Day Foundation.

World Wildlife Day 2024: Significance

The significance of World Wildlife Day lies in its emphasis on the critical role that wildlife plays in maintaining ecological balance and biodiversity. Wildlife encompasses a vast array of species, including mammals, birds, reptiles, amphibians, fish, and insects, each contributing to the intricate web of life on Earth.

From pollination and seed dispersal to regulating ecosystems and providing essential resources, wildlife plays a crucial role in sustaining life on our planet.

World Wildlife Day serves as a platform to highlight the numerous threats facing wildlife today, including habitat destruction, climate change, poaching, illegal wildlife trade, pollution, and human-wildlife conflict.

It aims to mobilise global action to address these challenges and promote conservation efforts to safeguard biodiversity and ensure the long-term survival of endangered species.