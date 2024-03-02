Taylor Swift pens 2 songs about Travis Kelce and their love story: Report

Taylor Swift, known for pouring her heart into her music, has reportedly found inspiration in her romance with Travis Kelce, the tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs. According to a US Weekly report, Swift has written at least two songs about their love story.

A source revealed to the outlet that the songs are about falling in love with Kelce and their journey together.

“They have to do with their love story and falling in love with him,” the source told the outlet.

Swift is yet to make official announcements about the songs. Swifties can expect more info after she concludes the Eras Tour.

The couple's relationship reached a new milestone when Kelce and his team the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl for the second consecutive time in February at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Swift was present at the game, cheering Kelce on from a private box alongside her family, his family, and some of her closest friends. After the victory, Swift joined Kelce on the field, where he expressed his gratitude for her support, saying, "Thank you for coming, baby. Thank you for your support. Thank you for making it halfway across the world. You’re the best, baby."

Also watch: Adele apologizes after postponing Las Vegas residency Swift's gesture of support didn't go unnoticed by Kelce as the singer flew from Japan to Las Vegas to attend the Super Bowl. Following the game, Swift continued her tour in Australia, where Kelce surprised her by attending one of her shows in Sydney. He sat in the VIP area with Swift's father, Scott, and even handed out guitar picks with Swift's logo.

Taylor Swift's penchant for penning songs about her love life is well-documented, with each relationship often serving as inspiration for her music. From her early hits like "Love Story" and "You Belong with Me" to more recent tracks like "Lover" and "Paper Rings," Swift's songs often provide a glimpse into her personal relationships.