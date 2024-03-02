Solar Eclipse 2024: All you need to know about astronomical event in the US & India - when and how to watch

In a few days, the world will witness the Solar Eclipse of 2024, a highly anticipated celestial phenomenon set to unfold on 8th April. Enthusiasts of the night sky eagerly await this captivating event.

A Solar Eclipse occurs when the alignment of the Sun, Moon, and Earth leads to a temporary blockage of the Sun's rays. During this event, the Moon will pass between the Earth and the Sun casting its shadow upon the Earth's surface. This shadow, known as the 'path of totality', will sweep across a vast expanse of the Earth offering a mesmerising spectacle for those fortunate enough to witness it.

Expected to span approximately 115 miles within its path, the Solar Eclipse of 8 April 2024, presents a rare opportunity. According to NASA, the occurrence of a total solar eclipse in a particular location is infrequent, with an average interval of about 375 years between occurrences.

Also read | NASA converts beauty of universe into sound for visually impaired to experience

Mark your calendars for Monday, 8 April 2024 when the total solar eclipse will make its journey across North America, traversing Canada, the United States, and Mexico. NASA predicts that the initial encounter with totality will occur along the Pacific coast of Mexico around 11:07 a.m. PDT. Subsequently, the eclipse's path will progress northeastward, with Texas experiencing totality at 1:27 p.m. CDT, followed by Maine at 3:35 p.m. EDT, before advancing into the Maritime Provinces of Canada.

Also read | China aims to put first Chinese on the moon before 2030

For those eager to witness this celestial spectacle safely, it's crucial to adhere to safety guidelines. Ensure you have the correct timings and utilise specialised eye protection specifically designed for solar observation. Looking directly at the Sun without proper eye protection is hazardous, except during the brief total phase of the eclipse when the Moon entirely obscures the Sun's face. Certified solar viewing glasses or pinhole projectors are recommended for safe viewing, while solar filters should be used on telescopes or binoculars. Remember, safety is paramount during this extraordinary celestial event, so never gaze directly at the Sun without adequate protection.