World Wildlife Day 2023: History, significance & world's most endangered species everyone should know about

World Wildlife Day is a yearly celebration that takes place on March 3 to spread awareness of how crucial it is to protect wildlife and their habitats. In order to commemorate the signing of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) in 1973, the day was established by the UN General Assembly in 2013.

Every year, a different topic connected to animal conservation serves as the theme for World Wildlife Day. The subject for 2022 was "Forests and Livelihoods: Sustaining People and Earth," emphasising the crucial contribution that forests make to biodiversity support, ecosystem services, and local community livelihoods.

The purpose of World Wildlife Day is to increase public awareness of the vital contribution that wildlife makes to the preservation of healthy ecosystems and the necessity of defending wildlife against threats including habitat loss, poaching, and climate change.

The following points justify the significance of World Wildlife Day:

Conservation of biodiversity: Keeping a healthy and balanced ecosystem requires safeguarding wildlife, which is a vital part of biodiversity. The importance of conservation efforts to safeguard threatened animals and their ecosystems is highlighted on World Wildlife Day.

Benefits to the economy and society: Many local people rely on wildlife for their survival, whether through ecotourism or ethical hunting methods. World Wildlife Day emphasises the necessity of striking a balance between conservation efforts and regional needs.

Climate change: The loss of biodiversity can have a substantial effect on the planet's carbon cycle. Biodiversity plays a key part in controlling the Earth's climate. The need of taking action to lessen the consequences of climate change on animals is brought to light by World Wildlife Day.

International cooperation: World Wildlife Day offers a forum for worldwide collaboration and cooperation to address issues relating to the conservation of wildlife. It promotes collaboration among authorities, non-governmental organisations, and people in order to create plans and regulations that safeguard species and their habitats.

Here are many species of animals that are endangered and at risk of extinction. Here are some examples of the most endangered species:

Amur Leopard: There are only an estimated 100 Amur Leopards left in the wild, making them one of the rarest big cats in the world. They can be discovered in the forests of northeastern China and eastern Russia.

Javan Rhino: With only an estimated 72 individuals left in the wild, the Javan Rhino is one of the most endangered big mammals in the world. On the island of Java in Indonesia, specifically, they can be found.

Saola: The Saola is an antelope that can only be found in the Annamite Mountains of Laos and Vietnam. It is a severely endangered species. Less than 100 individuals are thought to remain in the wild.

Vaquita: With only an estimated 10 left in the wild, the vaquita is the most endangered marine animal in the world. These can be found in Mexico's Gulf of California.

Sumatran Elephant: Only located on the Indonesian island of Sumatra, the Sumatran Elephant is a severely endangered species of elephant. Less than 2,800 individuals are thought to still be living in the wild.

These are just a few examples of the many endangered species around the world. The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) maintains a Red List of Threatened Species, which

