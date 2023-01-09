Winter Vacation Extended: Private schools in Delhi to be closed till THIS date due to extreme cold & dense fog

Delhi School News: The Delhi government on Sunday announced that ongoing remedial classes for students of Class 9 to Class 12 are suspended with immediate effect in view of the extreme cold wave in the national capital. A circular from the Delhi government's Directorate of Education mentioned that the holiday has been extended considering cold-wave conditions. Earlier, the private schools were supposed to reopen after winter break on January 9 but now extended to January 15. This weekend was the coldest one in Delhi NCR. The city is also witnessing dense fog in the morning which is resulting in delays of flights and trains. The official notice reads, "Keeping in view the prevailing conditions of extreme cold wave in Delhi, all the Heads of Govt. Schools of the Directorate of Education are directed to suspend these remedial classes with immediate effect."

What does the meteorological department predict for January?

IMD has issued a warning that dense to very dense fog is very likely to continue in some parts during the night and morning hours over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi & adjoining north Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh in the next two days.

IMD scientist Dr RK Jenamani said that the weather forecasting agency has issued a red alert for Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and UP and an orange alert for Rajasthan and Bihar over the cold-wave and dense fog conditions. Due to the approaching Western Disturbance on January 10, minimum temperatures are very likely to rise by 2-4°C over many parts of Northwest India after two days.

Here are a few points every parent and student should know:

1. Though all classes, including remedial classes have been closed, practical exams, internal assessments and project work for CBSE Class 10, and 12 board exam candidates will continue as per the schedule announced by the board, Delhi Directorate of Education said in its circular.

2. Amid the ongoing cold wave, many north Indian states have announced school holidays for their students. All schools in Lucknow up to Class 8 will remain shut till 14 January.

3. According to the state government notice, online classes will be held for students in classes 9 through 12, and if classes cannot be held for any reason, a holiday will be declared until 11 January. Pre-board practical classes will be held from 10 am to 2 pm.

4. Recently, the state governments of Bihar and Jharkhand have also announced school holidays due to the ongoing cold wave.