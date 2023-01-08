Severe cold wave sweeps north India, poor visibility due to fog delays many flights, 480 trains

Freezing climate continues to sweep several states of northern India. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) informed on Sunday that Safdarjung in India's capital city, Delhi, recorded a minimum temperature of 1.9 degrees Celsius. India's capital city and its adjoining areas continue to grapple with severe cold and fog conditions. On Sunday morning, a dense layer of fog covered Delhi and adjacent regions, due to which visibility was extremely low.

As a result of the foggy weather, several airlines delayed more than 20 flights from the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi, airport officials told ANI news agency.

Indian Railways also cited the impact of foggy weather on the daily schedule of trains. Low visibility due to fog affected around 480 trains commuting to/from north India.

Furthermore, the forecast of IMD says that the severe cold wave would continue to prevail in several parts of northwest India for the coming two days.

"Due to the continuation of prevailing light winds and high moisture near the surface over Indo-Gangetic plains, dense to very dense fog is very likely to continue in some/many parts during the night and morning hours over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and Uttar Pradesh during next two days till Monday and in isolated pockets, for subsequent three days over the region," the IMD said.

According to the weather department, dense fog in solitary pockets is likely to cover Uttarakhand, north Rajasthan, Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, and Tripura over the next three days until Tuesday. Extreme ground frost conditions will also predominate on January 8 and 9 in cities of north and central India.

