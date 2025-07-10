/Will MrBeast become next CEO of X? YouTuber shows renewed interest after Linda Yaccarino’s exit

Following Linda Yaccarino’s resignation from the role of CEO of X, speculations have started about who will be the next top executive for Elon Musk’s social media platform. Meanwhile, Jimmy Donaldson, popularly known as MrBeast, has expressed his renewed interest in filling the role. MrBeast surprised the social media users by suggesting that he wishes to become the next CEO of X.

Responding to a post about Linda Yaccarino stepping down as CEO of X, he replied, “I’ll fill the roll.” In addition, his bio reads, “X Super Official CEO.”



This is not the first time that the most followed YouTuber has suggested that he wishes to become the CEO of X. Earlier in 2022, a brief exchange between MrBeast and Musk shocked people when the former wrote, “Can I be the new Twitter CEO?” In response, Musk had said, “It’s not out of the question.”

Following the YouTuber’s recent post, social media users flooded the comments sections with many tagging the billionaire in the post, urging him to “make it happen.” A user said, “Can we be Co-CEO?” Another joked, “Elon won’t trust you Mr Beast. You may give away X on your next YouTube video.” A third said, “I support this.” A person said, “Please rename back to Twitter,” and another said, “We all knew it would happen.”

Many users also noticed he wrote “roll” instead of “role” and joked about it. It is not clear whether it was a mistake or intentional. “Basic skill of a CEO is knowing the difference between roll and role. Already disqualified,” one person said. While another wrote, “What will you fill the roll with?”

Linda Yaccarino’s resignation

Yaccarino announced her resignation in an X post. “After two incredible years, I’ve decided to step down as CEO of 𝕏,” she wrote.

She continued, “When @elonmusk and I first spoke of his vision for X, I knew it would be the opportunity of a lifetime to carry out the extraordinary mission of this company. I’m immensely grateful to him for entrusting me with the responsibility of protecting free speech, turning the company around, and transforming X into the Everything App.”

“I’ll be cheering you all on as you continue to change the world. As always, I’ll see you on 𝕏,” she said.