/Why was Hong Kong’s Mega Fans Expo cancelled at the last minute? Japanese AV stars report airport drama

Hong Kong’s first major adult entertainment expo, Mega Fans Expo 2026 (MFE), was abruptly cancelled on Tuesday after several of the nearly 30 scheduled Japanese adult-video (AV) performers reportedly faced entry issues at the airport, a claim denied by immigration authorities. Organisers announced the cancellation of the three-day event on Wednesday, expressing regret over the decision. The expo was scheduled to take place from Friday to Sunday at the Regal Airport Hotel, with a preview event planned for Thursday.

The announcement did not specify the reason behind the sudden cancellation. Organisers said refund arrangements would be disclosed later through official channels. The development came less than 48 hours before the event was scheduled to begin, after several prominent AV performers revealed on social media that they had allegedly been denied clearance at border control and were being sent back to Japan.

However, Hong Kong’s Immigration Department said on Thursday that the individuals involved had not been denied entry into the city. “Those people chose to leave Hong Kong after learning the event was cancelled. They were not rejected entry,” the department said. Several performers among the nearly 30 scheduled guests, including Hibiki Otsuki, Rena Miyashita and Hikari Aozora, took to social media to express their surprise over the developments.

Otsuki said that although the relevant visas had been obtained in advance, immigration officers turned away her manager, crew members and accompanying performers upon arrival. “This is the first time something like this has happened; I was shocked,” she wrote, describing the situation as puzzling because no clear reason had been provided. Miyashita also told her followers online that the entire contingent appeared to be facing compulsory repatriation.

Yui Hatano, an industry legend who was scheduled to serve as the event's master of ceremonies, confirmed her unexpected return on social media. She also expressed regret to fans who had been waiting at the airport and across Hong Kong.

“To everyone who was looking forward to this, I am truly sorry that things ended up turning out this way,” she said.

Legendary Japanese adult film actor Taka Kato was also scheduled to co-host the event as a special guest alongside Hatano. The sudden cancellation has left thousands of MFE ticket holders uncertain about their bookings, particularly those who purchased premium add-on experiences.

These included official handprint sessions priced at HK$2,380 (US$300) or HK$2,580, as well as meet-and-greet sessions costing HK$1,280 or HK$1,580. Under Hong Kong immigration rules, overseas visitors are generally not permitted to take up employment, whether paid or unpaid, while entering the city as visitors.