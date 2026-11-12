/Jaipur gang war: Men ram SUV, chase and hack history-sheeter to death | Video

A history-sheeter was hacked to death with axes and sticks in Jaipur's Kardhani area on Wednesday night after a group of men rammed their camper vehicle into his SUV and attacked him when he tried to escape.

The victim, identified as Vijay Bajiya, was a resident of Jobner and had a criminal record at the Jobner police station. He was travelling from Jobner to Jaipur in his Toyota Fortuner when four to six men intercepted him in the Jagdamba Nagar area around 8 pm.

The attackers rammed their camper into Bajiya's Fortuner, forcing him to stop. He got out of the vehicle and tried to flee, but the men surrounded him and repeatedly struck him with axes and sticks.

The attackers fled in their camper after killing him. The assault reportedly lasted around five minutes, and some people at the scene recorded parts of the incident on their mobile phones.

Police reached the spot, took custody of the body and sent it to a mortuary. A high-category stop-and-search operation was also launched across the area to trace the attackers.

Police suspect ongoing rivalry

Police said their investigation had revealed an ongoing rivalry between the two sides linked to a case. Investigators also found that the attackers had allegedly been following Bajiya for several days.

On Wednesday night, they chased his Fortuner in their camper. When Bajiya tried to escape through the narrow lanes of the colony, the attackers rammed his SUV to stop him before launching the fatal assault.