Watch: 45 tonnes of ‘laddoos’ being prepared for Ram Temple consecration in India’s Ayodhya

Ahead of the grand consecration of the majestic Ram Mandir in India’s holy city of Ayodhya, a whopping 45 tonnes of ‘laddoos’ are being prepared by special confectioners from Varanasi to be distributed to devotees.

The consecration or ‘pran prathishtha’ ceremony of the Ram Temple is scheduled for January 22, where several VIPs are thousands of devotees will be present.

News agency PTI shared a video showcasing the display of these ‘laddoos’ specially arranged in trays, spelling out the holy chant of ‘Jai Shree Ram’ both in English and Hindi. These trays have been arranged in a hall dedicated to the preparation of laddoos. × The confectioners are working round the clock to ensure the sweet treats are prepared on time. They are expected to work throughout February to ensure all devotees visiting the temple even after the grand consecration are given the holy prasad package.

The shelf life of these laddoos is four months. The confectioners are reportedly making about 1200 kgs of laddoos per day.

Ratan Lal Agarwal, a confectioner, mentioned that all guests will receive prasad, including laddoos, a book, jhola, and a chunni adorned with the name ‘Ram’. VIPs at the ceremony on January 22 will additionally get a specially designed tiffin box featuring Lord Ram's sticker and a depiction of the Ayodhya Temple.

Watch: Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Preparation in full swing for Ram Temple inauguration × The laddoos are prepared from pure desi ghee, combining besan with delightful flavours of cardamom, cashews, and saffron.

Ashok Yadav, involved in the laddoo preparation in Ayodhya, emphasised the use of pure desi ghee in preparation of this special treat.

He said, “We are combining one kilogram of besan with one kilogram of sugar and one kilogram of cow ghee.” Describing the laddoo, he proudly noted, “It is a renowned delicacy from Banaras (Varanasi).”

“First, they will be offered to Lord Ram Lala in a silver plate as prasad. This Prasad will be given to the VIPs who come after the Bhog,” media reports quoted sources as saying.