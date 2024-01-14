Doomed private US Moon lander now destined for Earth, to ‘burn up’ in atmosphere

Ill-fated Moon lander launched by a private US firm earlier this month will soon be entering Earth’s atmosphere, where it is expected to turn into ashes before reaching the ground, the parent company of the lander said Saturday (Jan 13).

Astrobotic in a post on social media shared its new assessment, dashing hopes of a hard landing on the Moon. "Our latest assessment now shows the spacecraft is on a path towards Earth, where it will likely burn up in the Earth's atmosphere," the Pittsburgh-based company posted on X. "The team is currently assessing options and we will update as soon as we are able," the post added.

The Peregrine lander was launched by Astrobotic on January 8 on a brand new Vulcan rocket built by United Launch Alliance. However, it wasn’t long before they realised a fuel leakage had jeopardised the planned soft landing on the Moon.

The spacecraft is believed to have experienced an onboard explosion soon after getting separated from the rocket.

Despite these setbacks, some observers had hoped for a ‘hard landing’ on the Moon, just like other similar lunar missions sent by an Israeli nonprofit and a Japanese company.

However, the new assessment shared by Astrobotic indicates that even the reduced target won’t be achieved.

The spaceship not only carries scientific equipment but also transports cargo for Astrobotic's private clients, including a sports drink can, a physical Bitcoin, as well as human and animal ashes and DNA. Notably, the box-shaped robot has now been faring in space for more than five days and is currently 242,000 miles (390,000 kilometres) from our planet, according to Astrobotic.

Despite setbacks, NASA's strategy of "more shots on goal" remains evident, with the upcoming launch by Intuitive Machines in February. Astrobotic will have another opportunity in November, sending NASA's VIPER rover with its Griffin lander to the lunar south pole.