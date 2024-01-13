China's Weibo blocks 'Taiwan election' hashtag after it becomes trending

Chinese social media platform Weibo has blocked the hashtag "Taiwan Election" on its website after it was trending. "In accordance with relevant laws, regulations, and policies, the content of this topic is not displayed," a notice on the website showed on Saturday (Jan 13) morning when the hashtag was searched at around 9.45 am local time, the news agency AFP reported.

"Taiwan Election" was one of the highest trending topics on Weibo after the elections opened earlier in the day- at one point showing up to 163.2 million post views. AFP reported that some posts expressed hope that cross-strait ties could improve following the vote. However, other posts called for Taiwan to be returned to China as soon as possible.

The hashtag was removed by mid-morning, however, though users were still able to see posts about the topic.

Taiwan polls close, counting underway

Polls have closed in Taiwan and the counting of votes is underway. According to TaiwanNews Plus, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) leader and Taiwan's Vice President Lai Ching-te is maintaining the lead with 1.7 million votes after nearly two hours of counting. He is followed by Kuomintang's (KMT) Hou Yu-ih who has secured 1.3 million votes and Taiwan People's Party (TPP) leader Ko Wen-je in third place with just over a million votes.

Taiwan has been a democratic success story since holding its first direct presidential election in 1996, the culmination of decades of struggle against authoritarian rule and martial law.

The ruling DDP is seeking a third term. The party champions Taiwan's separate identity and rejects China's territorial claims.

The KMT, which ruled China before fleeing to Taiwan after losing a civil war with the Communists in 1949, favours close ties with China but strongly denies being pro-Beijing. Meanwhile, the TPP also wants to re-engage with Beijing.

Several other small parties including the pro-independence Taiwan Statebuilding Party and overtly pro-China New Party are also taking part in the elections. However, most of such parties are unlikely to get any seats, a report by the news agency Reuters said.

The results of the elections will be declared later on Saturday, and the new president will take office on May 20. The presidential term is four years and a president can serve a maximum of two terms in a row.