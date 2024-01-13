Taiwan elections 2024: Polling begins, will Democratic Progressive Party continue to hold sway?

Taiwan elections 2024: Taiwan, commonly known as the Republic of China, is holding its presidential and parliamentary elections on Saturday, January 13. The election features three main parties - the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), the Kuomintang (KMT), and the Taiwan People's Party (TPP). This election holds significant importance due to Taiwan's semiconductor-rich status and the ongoing tensions with China, which claims Taiwan as its territory and continues to assert its influence in the region. Notable candidates include Ko Wen-je and Cynthia Wu from the Taiwan People’s Party, Hou Yu-ih and Jaw Shaw-kong from the Kuomintang (KMT), and William Lai and Hsiao Bi-khim from the Democratic Progressive Party. The Legislative Yuan, Taiwan's parliament, comprises 113 seats.