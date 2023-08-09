US: Georgia man vandalises church, steals items, later baptises himself

In what comes as a bizarre news, a Georgia man in the US broke into a church in the state of Florida, caused damage worth several thousand dollars and then allegedly “baptised himself” in the sanctuary’s font, according to a report in New York Post.

The incident transpired at the Emerald Beach Church of God in Panama City Beach in the first week of August. According to police officers who responded to the burglary call, the accused identified as Derek Porter had used a cinderblock to smash a window to get inside.

"On August 4th, 2023, Bay County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) responded to a Burglary call at the Emerald Beach Church of God off of Alf Coleman Rd. Deputies discovered Derek Porter from Georgia had used a cinder block to smash the window of the church to enter inside," said the police.

“While inside, Porter caused approximately $8,000 worth of damage to the church. Porter then loaded several electronics including a television and a computer into his truck along with the church’s money bag."

Porter did not remember anything

The sheriff's office said a female employee was inside the church when Porter entered the premises. However, she fled the scene quickly after hearing the glass breaking.

After police apprehended Porter, he said he could not remember what happened during "various moments inside the church".

“He did remember however baptising himself in the church’s baptistry pool. Porter claims ‘something’ was holding his head down under the water while in the pool,” it added.

Porter is being held in the Bay County Jail, with bail set at $19,500. He was out on bail in Georgia as well, the authorities added.

(With inputs from agencies)