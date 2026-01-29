/Updating identities in minutes? Govt launches new app to edit, verify Aadhar online: Know key features

The Indian government has launched the new Aadhaar app on Wednesday that will allow people to manage and verify their identities digitally. The move comes with the elimination of the need to submit physical copies of Aadhaar for verification or visiting Aadhaar centres for updating personal details.

Key features

In the newly launched app, Aadhaar details will be kept securely on mobile devices to eliminate the need to carry and submit a physical Aadhaar card for the purposes of verification. People will also now be able to change addresses and mobile numbers in minutes, subject to Unique Identification Authority of India’s (UIDAI) confirmation.

Users will be able to track their authentication history, allowing them to see where and when their Aadhaar details have been used for verification, giving them greater transparency and control over their digital identity.

One of the significant features of the new Aadhaar app is its ability to let users share only specific personal details instead of the complete Aadhaar card, easing privacy and security concerns. This limits the chances of data misuse, particularly at places like hotels, where individuals can provide basic information such as name and age without exposing their full details.

Another significant upgrade is the family management option, which allows a single mobile device to manage up to five Aadhaar profiles. This enables users to conveniently handle Aadhaar information and updates for multiple family members from one phone.

No more data breaches by third parties

Speaking at the app’s launch, electronics and IT secretary S Krishnan said the government has prioritised privacy, designing the platform around data minimisation. He added that past reports of Aadhaar data leaks were largely due to excessive data collection by third parties, not breaches of the central Aadhaar database.



The app also lets users manage up to five Aadhaar profiles on a single device linked to the same mobile number. It enables selective sharing of personal information so only required details are disclosed, and includes a QR code scanning feature for quick and secure identity verification at authorised locations.