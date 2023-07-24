UK: Transgender man gives birth to girl after doctors said his partner could never have kids

A transgender man from the United Kingdom gave birth to a girl. The 27-year-old Caleb Bolden stopped taking his gender-transitioning medications in January last year when he decided to carry a baby. Caleb wants “other trans people to know it’s OK to carry a child.”

Caleb and his partner, Niamh Bolden, 25 always wanted a child. Niamh also started trying to have a child with the help of a sperm donor. But Niamh suffered three miscarriages and a stillbirth of twins before doctors said it was unlikely that would ever be able to grow their family this way.

Caleb started transitioning six years ago, reported Metro UK. Niamh’s private fertility treatment would have cost £70,000 (more than ₹7 lakh). This is when Caleb decided to step up and took the decision to get pregnant.

Caleb plans to have another baby despite facing problems

Despite suffering gender dysphoria while he was pregnant and having to face horrid comments from strangers, Caleb loves being a father and plans to have another baby.

He stopped his daily testosterone injections and found a sperm donor on social media. He later gave birth to their daughter Isla-Rae Bolden in May.

“Coming off testosterone was a rocky road as I had so many hormones going around my body,” Caleb, who works as a store manager, said.

“It was soul-destroying. Transitioning is something I knew I wanted to do from a young age. But I knew for myself and my partner [parenthood] was something we had always wanted, and I wanted to give it a shot.”

“When it’s age-appropriate, I will tell (Isla-Rae) the relevant information,” he added.

Caleb further shared that he was told he could never get pregnant and that his periods wouldn’t come back as he had been in a transition phase for the past 26 months. But within a month of stopping his medications, his menstrual cycle returned and in the next six months and three attempts using a sperm donor, he was pregnant.

(With inputs from agencies)

