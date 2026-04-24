/Trump to launch angry tirade at journos and dash out of White House Correspondents’ Dinner: Report

Donald Trump is planning to verbally attack reporters who have written negatively about his administration at the White House Correspondents’ Association. The Washington dinner is set for Saturday night (April 25), where press awards will be given out to journalists. According to The Daily Beast, the President will use the occasion to launch a tirade and confront them in person. He is not expected to stay for the presentation, where the journalists will be honoured and will leave soon after his speech, the outlet reported, quoting sources. Trump has never attended the Correspondents’ Dinner as president. One of the reasons he is planning a quick exit is to avoid witnessing the Wall Street Journal get the Katherine Graham award. WSJ outed the sexually suggestive birthday letter Trump allegedly wrote for Jeffrey Epstein's 50th birthday card, wishing him with words written on the female body contour. Trump denied writing the letter or drawing the woman and sued WSJ for $10 billion. The lawsuit was tossed last week by a federal judge.

Trump has reportedly told his aides that he is not interested in being in the International Ballroom at the Washington Hilton when WSJ receives the honour. The press event includes a comic performance where the president is roasted. This year, mentalist Oz Pearlman is performing instead of the usual comedian, which means the Trump roast isn't happening. He would most likely already be back at the White House by the time the awards and the show happen.

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Trump's history at the Correspondents’ Dinner

But Trump has been to this event in the past. In 2011, then-President Barack Obama took a shot at him for promoting conspiracy theories that he wasn't a US citizen. Obama mocked Trump and said he could "put this birth certificate matter to rest. And that’s because he can finally get back to focusing on the issues that matter, like: Did we fake the moon landing? What really happened at Roswell? And where are Biggie and Tupac?” Trump was clearly not happy with the monologue. This is also reportedly the first time Trump considered running for president.

Local media reports suggest that Obama's potshots at Trump were why he finally decided to throw his hat into the presidential elections. This is also why he has never attended the White House Correspondents’ dinner. He admitted to Fox News in an interview that he was unhappy with the way he was targeted. .“I haven’t done it because right from the beginning I was treated rather rudely and crudely,” said Trump. He added that he won the 2016 elections, but they were "so nasty". Trump said, “The press was so nasty, I just—so I didn’t do it."

Trump's team wants him to ruin the dinner with a major move on Iran

Obama's 2011 dinner speech came a day before the US carried out a special operation in Pakistan to kill Osama Bin Laden. On April 30, he was finalising top secret plans for the SEAL raid and the operation was carried out on May 1-2, 2011. Some of Trump's team members have reportedly joked that Trump should make a major announcement on the Iran War the next day. They even want him to "make a big move" on the same night to "ruin" the night for the journalists.