/Julia Varvaro's ‘sugar daddy’ IDENTIFIED as businessman who won $67m in US govt contracts. All we know

The alleged 'sugar daddy' Julia Varvaro, the Department of Homeland Security deputy assistant secretary for counterterrorism, has been identified as a business executive who cashed in on millions in US government last year. Varvaro, a senior Trump administration official, was recently placed on administrative leave after allegations about her personal life triggered an internal inquiry. Amid reports of Varvaro's personal life, the spotlight is now shifting to the man who filed the complaint. Here's all we know about Trump top aide's 'sugar daddy'.

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Julia Varvaro and 'sugar daddy' allegations

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Julia Varvaro, a senior DHS counterterrorism official, is under investigation following claims that she maintained a profile on a seeking.com, a website associated with young singles seeking out "sugar daddy" relationships with older men. The allegations surfaced in a report by the Daily Mail and were later referred to the department’s inspector general. According to the report, Varvaro was earlier involved in a relationship with a man only identified as "Robert B". The relationship allegedly centred on lavish spending and financial demands.

The ex-boyfriend claimed that "Everywhere we went, she’d always order the most expensive things on the menu, like the Wagyu premier cut of Japanese beef." He also claimed tensions escalated after trips abroad, including Italy and Switzerland, where he paid for luxury items such as designer goods, ski gear, and a handbag. Varvaro allegedly also asked him for help with rent during a DHS shutdown furlough period.

People familiar with Varvaro’s side of the story say the trips were mutual and that Bianchi is now attempting to escalate the issue after the relationship ended. They also dispute suggestions that she faced financial pressure, saying her education was funded by her family.

However, now it has been revealed that the former boyfriend is actually a 57-year-old business executive who last year made millions in government contracts. This raises the question if this was actually a sugar daddy relationship with Varvaro using Robert B., or if he was actually the one using the DHS counterterrorism official for government contracts.

Varvaro's sugar daddy IDENTIFIED

The New York Post has identified Julia Varvaro's alleged sugar daddy as Robert Bianchi, a Maryland-based business executive who, according to multiple reports. Reports suggest that the two were in a relationship that lasted around three months and ended on poor terms.

Bianchi, who runs a federal contracting firm, is said to have filed the complaint that led to the investigation.

Notably, Bianchi's company, SDVO Solutions, has secured more than $67 million in US government contracts since 2015, with a significant share awarded in the past two fiscal years. The firm works in IT and telecommunications and has contracts with agencies including the Department of Defence and the Department of Health and Human Services. As of now, there is no indication that those contracts are linked in any way to Varvaro.

Investigation underway

The Department of Homeland Security has not publicly commented on the specifics of the case. However, the complaint prompted a review by the Office of Inspector General, which in turn led to Varvaro being placed on leave. Varvaro, who holds advanced degrees in homeland security and previously worked at FEMA, joined DHS in her current role in 2025.