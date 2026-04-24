/‘Fracture in enemy’: Mojtaba Khamenei responds after Trump claims ‘infighting’ within Iranian leadership

Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei hailed the unity of Iranians that has struck a major blow to the enemy in his latest message on Thursday (Apr 23). He also called for “practical gratitude” to further strengthen national cohesion. This comes after US President Donald Trump claimed that Iran’s leadership was divided from within, saying that there was “infighting” between the “hardliners” and “moderates”. He also said that the US has “total control” over the Strait of Hormuz until Iran makes a deal.

In a message posted on X, Mojataba Khamenei said, “Due to the strange unity created among compatriots, a fracture has occurred in the enemy.”

“With the practical gratitude for this blessing, cohesion has become even greater and more steel-like, and the enemies will become more wretched and diminished,” he added.

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He further claimed that the enemy’s media operations are targeting the minds of people to undermine national unity and security.

“The enemy's media operations, by targeting the minds and psyches of the people, intend to undermine national unity and security; may our negligence not allow this sinister intent to come to fruition,” the Iranian leader said.

‘Infighting’ within Iranian leadership?

Earlier on Thursday, Trump said that Iran was having a “very hard time” figuring out who their leader is. “They just don’t know!” he claimed. The US president added that there is what he described as “infighting” between the “Hardliners, who have been losing BADLY on the battlefield, and the Moderates, who are not very moderate at all (but gaining respect!), calling the situation “CRAZY”.

Speaking of the strategic waterway, Trump said, “We have total control over the Strait of Hormuz. No ship can enter or leave without the approval of the United States Navy.” He added that the strait was “sealed up tight” until “Iran is able to make a deal” with the US.

Responding to Trump’s claims, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on X, “In Iran, there are no radicals or moderates; we are all ‘Iranian’ and ‘revolutionary,’ and with the iron unity of the nation and government, with complete obedience to the Supreme Leader of the Revolution, we will make the aggressor criminal regret his actions.”