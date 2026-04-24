/Mojtaba Khamenei to undergo plastic surgery? SHOCKING details on Iranian Supreme Leader’s health

Doubts and questions about Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei’s health, have circulated ever since the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran, killing his father and former supreme leader Ali Khamenei. As the US intel continues to find Mojtaba’s whereabouts, a report claims the Iranian leader was “gravely wounded” but is “mentally sharp”. Mojtaba was elected as the country’s new supreme leader on March 8. However, reports suggest that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has been in control ever since, as his uncertainty looms over his health. Moreover, Mojtaba has not made any public appearances since the war began and only shared written statements through social media or state media.

Where is Mojtaba Khamenei?

According to a New York Times report, Iran’s supreme leader is facing critical medical conditions after surviving bombings that killed his father, wife and son. It added that access to him is “extremely difficult and limited” as a team of doctors treat his injuries sustained in the airstrikes. Reportedly, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, who is also a heart surgeon and the minister of health, have been involved in his care. Even senior IRGC and government officials do not visit him, fearing his location may be traced by Israel.

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Mojtaba Khamenei’s health update

While Mojtaba Khamenei was severely injured in the US-Israeli strikes, he is “mentally sharp and engaged”, the NYT reported, citing Iranian officials familiar with his health. The report added that one of his legs was operated on three times and he is awaiting a prosthetic. It added that Mojtaba also had surgery on one hand and is slowly regaining function.

The Iranian leader’s face and lips were severely burned, making it difficult for him to speak. According to officials, he will also require plastic surgery eventually.

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Why has Mojtaba Khamenei not appeared in public?

According to the report, Mojtaba Khamenei has not recorded any audio or video message yet as he does not want to appear weak or vulnerable in his first public address, the official said. Since being named Iran’s supreme leader, he has issued several written statements that have been posted on social media or read on state television.

Messages sent to him are handwritten and sealed in envelopes, then relayed through a human chain of trusted couriers, “who travel on highways and back roads, in cars and on motorcycles until they reach his hide-out”. His advice on issues are communited same way.

Over concerns over his safety and his health, Mojtaba Khamenei has delegates decision making to the generals for now, the report added.

Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing conflicts in West Asia involving Israel, Iran, the US, Gulf nations and non-state actors like Hezbollah, Hamas, Houthis, Islamic State, and others. Claims and counterclaims, disinformation and misinformation are being made online and offline. Given this context, WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, social media posts, photos and videos.