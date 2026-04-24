/Trump extends Israel-Lebanon ceasefire by three weeks after White House meeting

US President Donald Trump announced on Thursday (April 23) that the ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon has been extended by three weeks. The extension is expected to provide an opportunity for both sides’ leaders to potentially meet at the White House. Trump also said that Iran must stop its financial support for Hezbollah as part of broader efforts to maintain stability in the region. The extension follows a high-level meeting at the White House, where Trump hosted Israeli ambassador Yechiel Leiter and Lebanese ambassador Nada Moawad in the Oval Office. The meeting marked a second round of US-mediated discussions aimed at easing tensions.