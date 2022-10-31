These sneakers are for your horses: Spend $1,200 for your fashionista stallions

Sneakers for horses are a thing now. That is quite something for the fashionista horses but to buy a pair of customised horse sneakers, the owners will have to spend over $1,000.

As part of a partnership with VisitLex, Lexington's public tourism agency, artist Marcus Floyd, located in Kentucky, began creating the prototype for a horse sneaker.

CNET reported that a single shoe starts at $1,200. It will definitely be going to cost a huge amount to buy these but the report also added that a percentage of the proceeds will be given to Sneaker Ball Lex, an event that supports regional minority organisations.

A CNN report mentioned that before the Breeder's Cup, a series of equestrian races held in Lexington on November 4 and 5, VisitLex contacted Floyd.

On his Instagram account, Floyd wrote: "These are wearable art designed over a medical horse boot and covered with repurposed sneakers." He also posted multiple images of the horse sneakers.

The Court Purple Jordan 1, New Balance 650, and Yeezy Boost 350 were among the sneakers he listed as being worn in the pictures. These appear to be the first pair of Horse Kicks sneakers, which will be given away and put up for auction at Sneaker Ball Lex.

Floyd further wrote: "One of the craziest collaborations to date for me. It was a dope process trying to figure out what a horse sneaker would look like while using as much from the 'REAL' shoe as possible."

During a conversation with CNN, he explained: "Their initiative was to bring awareness to the Bluegrass state, like Kentucky as a whole."

The report also mentioned how much time it takes to make such sneakers. According to Floyd, each pair of shoes might take up to 17 hours to make.

He began by purchasing the actual sneakers, which were a pair of vintage Air Jordans. Then he deconstructs them, painstakingly removing each component before reassembling the sneaker atop a horse boot created specifically for protection. He made an effort to maintain the design's accuracy while also making adjustments for the ankle and hoof shapes of horses.

