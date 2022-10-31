Barack Obama interrupted by heckler while addressing US Democratic Party rally

It is not every day that Barack Obama gets heckled during a public meeting, but this is exactly what happened during a recent event in Michigan. The former United States President was giving a speech during a Democratic campaign rally when he was interrupted by a protestor.

Obama was talking about the changing situation in US politics and said that there were certain politicians at the moment who are trying to create division by pushing a “rhetoric”.

“If our rhetoric about each other gets that mean, when we don’t just disagree with people, but we start demonizing, making wild, crazy allegations about them, that creates a dangerous climate.”

“If elected officials don’t do more to explicitly reject that kind of rhetoric, if they tacitly support it or encourage their supporters to stand up outside voting places armed with guns and dressed in tactical gear, more people can get hurt,” Obama said according to Reuters.

“Sometimes it can turn dangerous,” he concluded.

During this point of the speech, a man from the crowd shouted “Mr President” at Obama. While the unidentified man was escorted out of the venue, Obama responded to the interruption.

“Sir, this is what I mean,” the former president responded.

“Sir, we’ve got a — there is a process that we set up in our democracy. Right now, I’m talking. You’ll have a chance to talk sometime soon,” Obama continued.

“We don’t have to interrupt each other. We don’t have to shout each other down,” he said according to New York Times.