Cheaper tickets, salary hikes: SpiceJet bonanza on 18th anniversary

At a time when airlines are shutting down, SpiceJet on Tuesday (May 23) announced a significant hike in the salary of its captains to Rs 7.5 lakhs or $9,068 for 75 hours of flying.

The Gurugram-based aviation giant announced the hike on the occasion of its 18th anniversary. The hike was applicable from May 16, 2023, the carrier added.

Along with this, the airline also announced a tenure-linked monthly loyalty reward for captains of up to Rs 1 lakh ($1,209) per month which would be over or above their monthly remuneration.

Back in November, the salaries of captains were Rs 7 lakhs or $8,463 for 80 hours of flying.

Similarly, a hike in salaries of trainers (DE, TRI) and first officers was also announced.

Stay committed to serving customers

Earlier Ajay Singh, the chairman told employees that the airline planned of initiating a process of reviving its grounded planes with $50 million in funds received from the ECGLS scheme and from its internal accruals.

As quoted by Economic Times, Singh said, "There is large investor interest in our logistics business. Leading UK-based international conglomerate SRAM and MRAM Group have already committed a $100 million investment in SpiceXpress. Both SpiceJet and SpiceXpress have great potential and will complement each other well."

He also urged the employees to remain committed to maintaining the highest standards of service to its customers, looking forwards to many coming years ahead.

18 Flight years of Spice Jet: Offers for customers

To commemorate 18 years of successful flying, the airline also announced a mega sale to thank its customers for their regular flying and trust, giving them an opportunity to serve them, The airline announced a special sale with one-way domestic fares starting at Rs 1,818 on selected routes such as Bengaluru to Goa or Mumbai to Goa. This offer is valid from May 23 to May 28, 2023. Passengers can also avail of other exciting additional benefits by going to the official website. A special gift is awaiting for people turning 18 this year, the airline will gift them a voucher worth Rs 3,000.

And if you feel like changing your seat, you can avail of the option at Rs 18 only.

SpiceJet operates some 250 flights daily to 48 destinations in India and international destinations.

