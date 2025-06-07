/Disgruntled wife tells police her husband has a bomb on the plane, triggers diversion, delay and drama

A "possible security matter" led to a flight from New York LaGuardia to Dallas being diverted to Nashville on Monday (June 2). The passengers were not given the full picture. The plane sat on the ground for four hours, and they were merely told that it was a fuel stop. However, scenes from inside the plane reveal a different story.

According to a video shared on social media, Southwest Airlines flight 2556 was stormed by at least eight officers in tactical gear. Everyone was ordered to stay in their seats, with their heads down. The officers took away a male passenger and checked his bags.

Reports suggest that a bomb threat led to the diversion and ejection of the man from the plane. Apparently, the man's wife had called in saying that her husband had a bomb. The plane was diverted to Nashville, and the man was taken away.

The woman is said to have rolled back from her words even before the plane landed. However, the damage had already been done, and law enforcement officers finished their work. The officers took her husband away without him having any knowledge of what had unfolded on the ground while he was on the plane.

The plane was emptied and checked for explosives

According to NC5's Nick Beres, the ordeal for the rest of the passengers did not end there. Everyone was removed from the plane and all the baggage was rechecked for explosives. The disgruntled wife's action led to not only a flight diversion and her husband being taken away, but also delayed it by four hours.

The woman who called with the bomb hoax was approached and questioned by the FBI and is expected to face federal charges for her action. Meanwhile, Southwest offered all the passengers a $100 voucher for the inconvenience.

Law enforcement officers getting on the plane for an on-board arrest while holding everyone else in their seats helps limit and control the action to a particular place. This also helps avoid risky action at the terminal or the gate.