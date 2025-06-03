/Missing snack box triggers drama as flight attendant tries to have colleague arrested

A flight attendant tried to have her own crew member arrested on suspicion of a snack box theft. According to View from the Wing, the incident unfolded on United Airlines, where a crew member performed a citizen's arrest on another because they thought the other had stolen a snack box from the flight.

One flight attendant reportedly took a snack box from the buy-on-board service. A colleague did not think it was alright and looked at it as theft. They reported the incident to senior officials and asked them to be at the gate to check on the suspect and even arrest them, treating it as a criminal matter.

The attendant who confronted the other recalled that after the flight was done and the service was over, she checked on the remaining snack boxes. There were a total of four of them. However, after some time, she noticed that only three remained.

She immediately thought of the attendant who had earlier talked about how they had packed less food. She called the captain and requested that a supervisor be present at the gate. However, the flight reached the destination and all the passengers disembarked. But the supervisor did not show up, and so the attendant told the others that were not to move or touch their baggage.

Flight attendant tried to leave, but was stopped

The crew member who was suspected of stealing the snack box then tried to get their bag and leave. However, the attendant told View From The Wing that Inspector Javert blocked their way. Soon, a supervisor arrived and checked their bag.

To the surprise of the flight attendant, there was no snack box in their bag. The one who tried to have the other arrested was later suspended for assault and unlawful detention.

Taking company items is not allowed by airlines and can get crew members fired. In such cases, a report is sent to the supervisor, and an inquiry is initiated. However, the matter of having the other arrested the other for a missing snack box has attracted reactions of shock.