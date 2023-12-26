Prime Minister Narendra Modi's YouTube channel crosses 20 million subscribers; highest among global leaders

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become the first world leader whose YouTube channel has crossed the 20 million (two crore) subscribers mark. Regarding views and subscribers, PM Modi has far surpassed the YouTube channels of his Indian and global contemporaries.

PM Modi's channel has amassed a cumulative 4.5 billion video views with the quality of videos and their upload frequency remaining consistent over the years.

Notably, it was in February last year that PM Modi's YouTube channel crossed the 10 million subscription mark. The three most popular videos on his channel have garnered a combined 175 million views.

For comparison, PM Modi's US counterpart Joe Biden has only 794,000 subscribers on his YouTube channel. Second on the list behind PM Modi is former Brazil president Jair Bolsonaro who has 6.4 million subscribers, followed by Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador with 4.1 million subscribers. Indonesia President Joko Widodo also fares in the list with 3.2 million subscribers.

Watch | Indian PM Modi tops list of most popular global leaders with 76% rating × The 20 million subscribers mark is not only a testament to PM Modi's appeal but also underscores the growing significance of digital platforms in shaping political discourse.

PM Modi was one of the first leaders to tap into the power of the internet during his 2014 electoral victory. Since then, his team has worked continuously to expand his digital footprint.

PM Modi's approval rating

His outreach through the digital domain is one of the reasons for his global popularity. A latest survey conducted by Morning Consult whose results were published earlier this month showed that PM Modi remained at the top in global leadership approval, boasting of an impressive 76 per cent rating.

As per the survey's 'Global Leader Approval Rating Tracker', within India, 76 per cent of respondents expressed approval for PM Modi's leadership, while 18 per cent held a contrary opinion, and six per cent abstained from providing feedback.

The second-highest approval rating is held by Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador at 66 per cent, followed by Switzerland President Alain Berset with 58 per cent.