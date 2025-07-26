/Indian men refuse to pay sex worker in Pattaya claiming she misled them about her figure

Three Indian tourists called the police on a sex worker in Pattaya, Thailand, as they were unhappy with her physical appearance, specifically her "chest size," and asked her to leave. She asked them to make the full payment, but they refused. They left the hotel room and returned with the police. They told the officers that the woman was not getting out of their room as asked. However, she told the police that the men had hired her to provide sexual services. But now they were not ready to give her the money she said she was rightly owed, and there was no reason for the police to be involved. Pattaya is famous for its nightlife. Meanwhile, the police stated that they are accustomed to such incidents and deal with them regularly. Also Read: Online search data reveals American states with best and worst sex lives



According to Pattaya Mail, the men met the woman at a popular bar and struck a deal with her for sexual services. She was to be paid 3,000 baht for each man and was given an initial deposit of 1.000 baht. They spent some time at the bar and then returned to a hotel room on Soi Pattaya Beach 11. However, the men changed their minds and asked her to leave. They were not happy with her physical appearance and her body figure, especially her chest size. They said it didn't meet their expectations. The woman refused to go out quietly and asked the men to pay the full amount. The men left their room on the pretext of withdrawing more money from the ATM. After some time, they returned with the police and complained that the woman was refusing to leave their room.

Meanwhile, the woman stood her ground and clarified what had happened and that she only wanted the full amount she was promised. The tourists claimed they felt misled by the woman's appearance, and that the service did not match what had been promised. The woman denied she had done anything wrong and stated that both parties had mutually agreed to the services. The matter escalated quickly, and the police warned the tourists that mutual understanding in business transactions was important, particularly in places like Pattaya. They told them if it wasn't settled mutually, it could lead to further charges related to public nuisance, misrepresentation, and more serious accusations under Thai law. Both parties agreed to settle the matter, with the woman being allowed to retain a portion of the deposit and the men not having to pay the total amount.

Pattaya and several other parts of Thailand have an open social scene, and tourists often go there for such services. However, prostitution remains illegal in Thailand. Since the country heavily depends on tourism, with sexual services being a major part of the attraction, the Pheu Thai-led government is looking into legalising prostitution in Thailand.