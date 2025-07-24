/Online searches reveal American states with best and worst sex lives

An analysis has revealed the US states with the best and the worst sex lives. Sex education experts at Joy Love Dolls analysed Americans' satisfaction with their sex lives by going through their online searches. Terms like "how to improve sex life," "low libido", and "libido booster" were looked at, and the monthly average search volumes were compared with state populations, according to Newsweek. This helped them make a list of which American states are most interested in having a better sex life. There is also a list for states where people are not interested in improving their sex lives as much. The list of states with the worst sex lives is topped by Wyoming. The company recorded only 50.37 average monthly searches per 100,000 residents for the terms. The state's most popular search terms include "how to increase male libido" and "libido booster". Experts say this hints at concerns about low sex drive in the state. Also Read: Ashley Madison reveals EXTRA-MARITAL AFFAIR capital of India; Delhi covers most bases, and Mumbai...

US states with the unhappiest sex lives

Vermont came in second, where an average of 48.14 related searches per 100,000 people were recorded. Most searched for queries include "how to spice up sex life" and "how to improve libido". North Dakota (47.20 searches per 100,00 people), Alaska (44.43) and Utah (43.21) are the other three states in the list of five states where people have the worst sex lives. Meanwhile, the states that had the least number searchers, thus placed at the bottom of the percentage table, are officially the states with the best sex lives and higher satisfaction. Wisconsin was noted to have the best sex life in the US, with only 28.70 related searches per 100,000 people. Next was New Mexico (29.52), Oklahoma (29.70), Mississippi (30.08) and Texas (30.12). Also Read: Lewd couple caught engaging in sex right on their seats on the plane to New York

Does politics influence sex lives?