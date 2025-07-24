Andy Byron, former Astronomer CEO, has been caught in another scandal after the Coldplay kiss cam fiasco. Social media is abuzz with reports that he interacted with OnlyFans creator Sophie Rain and spent up to $40,000 to have explicit video calls with the adult star. According to some posts, his wife, Megan Kerrigan, reportedly leaked his private messages with Rain. She has supposedly posted screenshots of the chats, exposing her husband's alleged online romp. However, the screenshots could not be verified, and neither could reports that Kerrigan shared them. Byron has been embroiled in a controversy that has led to his downfall at Astronomer. He resigned from his post after his affair with his HR chief, Kristin Cabot, went viral and became open for public consumption. The two were caught canoodling on the kiss cam at the Coldplay concert in Boston. As soon as the kiss cam panned to them, Byron ducked while Cabot turned away after they realised they were on it. The married tech honcho has not released any official statement on the matter yet. Cabot, meanwhile, has been placed on leave. Also Read: Coldplay kiss cam scandal: Has Andy Byron's wife, Megan Kerrigan, released a statement?

Andy Byron's alleged chat with OnlyFans creator Sophie Rain

According to the screenshots, Byron was involved in an online chat with the OnlyFans creator Rain. The posts show that Byron seemingly used a secretive messaging app known as Finsta to get in touch with her. He paid nearly $40,000 to have sexually explicit video calls with Rain. One message supposedly sent by former Astronomer CEO to Rain reads, "All good. Most guys I talk to are married." To this, Rain supposedly replied, "Okay, call me in 5 mins [winky face]." People have lapped up the latest controversy linked to Byron, with hashtags like #ColdplayGate, #SophieRain, and #Astronomer all over X, Instagram, and TikTok. Byron's downfall has triggered memes and posts mocking him. A user, reacting to the Sophie Rain episode, wrote, "Bro cashed in his 401(k) for feet pics." Another person commented, "OnlyFans? More like OnlyFired." Also Read: Astronomer takes action against Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot, refutes all rumours. Here's what it said

Meanwhile, Sophie had refrained from commenting on the scandal linking her to Byron. "I can not comment on who my clients and donors are, but this situation is crazy as it is. As a Christian, I don't condone this type of behaviour," Rain told The Blast in an exclusive statement. She added that she is there for his wife "if she needs a friend through these times." Rain also revealed her love for Coldplay and saying she is a "huge fan". She admitted that she was happy to see a cheater being exposed at the band's show. Also Read: Chris Martin cheekily warns the audience about Kiss Cam in first concert post Astronomer CEO affair scandal