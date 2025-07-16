Chinese social media users are in a frenzy after learning that a woman is being expelled from college for having casual sex with a Ukrainian man. The man is a gamer who flaunted his one-night stand on his Telegram group, which brought to light the girl's sexual escapade. The gamer is being slammed for sharing intimate photos and videos of himself and the girl, surnamed Li. He reportedly called her an "easy girl" in the group. The university Li attends is now planning to expel her for an act of “misconduct”. Dalian Polytechnic University, in northeastern China’s Liaoning province, announced on July 8 that Li was part of an inappropriate act on December 16, 2024, for which she will be punished. People are horrified to learn of the 21-year-old woman's fate, who has been accused of "hurting national dignity". Her expulsion for a one-night stand is being termed outrageous and excessive. Also Read: Chinese man dressed as woman to have sex with 1,691 men and make money

Ukrainian gamer shared photos and videos of the woman from his hotel room

Li is said to have met former Counter-Strike player Danylo Teslenko in Shanghai last December. The man also goes by the name "Zeus" on social media. The two became close, and Li reportedly slept with him. The incident would have been forgotten had Teslenko not bragged about it in his gaming group. The incident has divided the internet, with some people backing the expulsion. A bunch of people said that Chinese women are too enamoured by foreigners, especially women, and blamed Li for portraying Chinese women as promiscuous. Others spoke up against it, saying it reeked of sexism. They pointed out that people accused of rape and sexual harassment on college campuses got away with lighter punishment. Zhao Hong, a professor of law at Peking University in Beijing, wrote in an opinion column, "If there is anyone who truly undermined national dignity in this case, it was not the woman whose privacy rights were violated, but the online spectators who frantically humiliated an ordinary woman under the banner of so-called justice, and the educational institution that used stale moral commandments." Also Read: Couple forgets to draw curtains of 5-star Jaipur hotel room while getting intimate, triggers traffic jam

Chinese university can punish you for loud music

Meanwhile, the university defended its decision, saying Li's transgression "caused a negative impact" and she was being expelled in accordance with a university regulation about "civic morality." It shared no further details. Notably, listening to music too loudly is also something that can invite serious punishment, according to university regulations. Ukrainian professional gamer Teslenko "Zeus" had shared the videos on his Telegram channel, where he has over 43,000 subscribers. The videos reportedly showed the two in a hotel room, and Li seems to be aware that she is being filmed. However, it did not show them indulging in any sexual act. Teslenko has since deleted the photos and videos from his page. However, screen grabs are still circulating online. He is getting a lot of hate for his actions, and tried to calm the situation with a response on X. He said that he thought at the time that he was sharing "just a normal moment from life." Also Read: Length of a man's fingers can reveal his sex drive. Shorter index finger means...



Some Chinese are supporting the woman's expulsion from college