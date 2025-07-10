Chinese man secretly films sex sessions with over 1,000 men, posts videos online.

A man in China dressed like a woman, had sex with reportedly over 1,000 men, secretly filmed them and posted the videos online. Police said the 38-year-old is now under arrest for sharing obscene content. Meanwhile, Chinese social media is appalled to learn of the terrible act committed by the man, who some say could be in his 60s. The incident happened in the city of Nanjing in eastern China’s Jiangsu province. The man is surnamed Jiao and earned from a membership fee he charged every person joining the online group to view his videos. Some of his videos got leaked and led some of the men he had slept with to recognise themselves. They filed a police complaint against Jiao. The creepy case is trending across Chinese social media.

According to SCMP, the man dressed as a woman and painted his face. He wore a wig, make-up and long skirts. Jiao called these men over to his house, where he had installed a hidden camera that filmed his sexual exploits. Jiao, who also goes by the name “Nanjing Uncle Red” on social media, charged a membership fee of 150 yuan (US$21) per person. Some of the men who got intimate with him are said to have realised that he was a cross-dressing man. He did not charge the men for sex, but asked them to bring small gifts, such as fruits, food, etc.

Close-up images of men circulating on social media

Jiao claims to have slept with 1,691 men. However, the police believe the figure is exaggerated. No information has been released on the exact number of people he engaged with, and also about how much money he made out of the eerie practice. The police have warned people not to share clips and photos from Jiao's videos. But, close-up images of the men involved are circulating on Chinese social media. Family members and friends recognised some of them. There were others who saw these men and found their social media accounts.

Women linked to Nanjing Uncle Red's victims concerned for their health

Those revealed include a man whose mother teaches at a kindergarten, and another who was caught by his fiancée. People are now concerned about the health issues this horrific revelation could have led to. A woman noted, “I wonder how many women are victims behind these men." Another raised the concern that, going by the number of men he had targeted, "it is scary as you do not know whether those around you are one of Uncle Red’s visitors." Meanwhile, Nanjing’s Centre for Disease Control and Prevention told Chinese media outlet Jimu News that they have proposed giving health check-ups to those who are worried that they might be affected. China Newsweek quoted a lawyer as saying that if someone who is aware that they are carrying a contagious disease has unprotected sex with several people, they could be jailed for three to 10 years.