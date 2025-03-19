Neighbours can be a blessing or a curse, good ones make your life easier, but bad ones turn into hell. For a Reddit user, her neighbour turned into a moral police of sorts, banning her from having sex on school nights and after 10 pm.

Advertisment

Reddit user 'thecuriosityofAlice' shared a peculiar note left for her by a neighbour, and the Reddit community had some fun with it.

Also read | 59-year-old Kerala woman trekked solo to Everest Base Camp, 'guided by' YouTube videos

'No sex after 10 pm'

Advertisment

Alice was left shocked after her neighbour 'banned' her from having sex after 10 pm, labelling it "rude and inappropriate".

Posting the peculiar note on Reddit's 'FoundPaper' forum, the user tagged it as 'weird/random'.

Also read | 12-year-old boy attempts ‘chroming’ challenge trending on TikTok, suffers cardiac arrest

Advertisment

Alice's neighbour while complaining about her "loud," bedroom shenanigans said that it was "really bothering" her. The neighbour noted that while she does not have a problem with Alice "having sex loudly," she does have a problem with "the timing".



The miffed neighbour complained that she does not care how loud Alice is "as long as it is not 10/11/12 (pm)," and said that the noise is keeping her from "sleeping and studying".

"You can scream as loud as you want on the weekends when people aren't trying to actually get things done," she added in the bizarre note.

Apologising "if" she has "ever caused an disturbance," the neighbour then invited Alice to her room "if you need to talk to me," before mysteriously stating "you know where I live".

Also read | India: Ghaziabad man rapes, murders 7-Year-Old daughter; frames neighbour

The Reddit user said she was living in a law school dorm in 2014 when she was left this curious note.

Responding to the weird note, some netizens noted that they cannot "imagine trying to police when my neighbours have sex". Others shared horror stories of their neighbours being loud and inconsiderate.