/Scientists reveal why dating apps have become a total bust. Hint: It's got to do with men

Dating apps are proving to be a bust in building a true relationship. People are finding it harder to find a real match. Scientists have now analysed why this is happening and have revealed that men are aiming way too high and failing.
Women often complain about how terrible the dating scene is on apps. This is because it really is. Scientists have analysed online dating sites and revealed that most men swipe right for women who are more attractive than they are. This tends to lower the chances of having a successful match that could turn out to be something more in future. According to the researchers, this is more likely to happen between people with similar levels of desirability. The opposite was true for women, who mostly chose men who were lower on the desirability scale. This means that the matches that turn out to be successful often mean that men are settling for less attractive mates. "Women nominate on average slightly less desirable mates, and men send ties (swipes) to women who are on average considerably more desirable than themselves," the researchers wrote. Most matches end up happening because of rejections instead of first preferences. The study was carried out by a team from the Ludwig Maximillian University of Munich, in Germany, and the University of Manchester. It was published in the journal Plos One. Also Read: Online searches reveal American states with best and worst sex lives
Also Read: Ashley Madison reveals EXTRA-MARITAL AFFAIR capital of India; Delhi covers most bases, and Mumbai...
"Our research…shows that while men often aim high when choosing whom to contact, successful matches tend to happen between people with similar levels of desirability. This pattern is largely the result of rejection, rather than an initial preference for similarity," the authors wrote. "Punching" is a term used for relationships where men often go for women who are more attractive than they are. Several male celebrities have been called out for "punching" with more attractive partners. The researchers used data from a Czech dating app, combing through the activity of nearly 3,000 heterosexual users, including swipes and desirability. The user who received the most swipes was rated the most desirable for the study.
Women came out to be more desirable on the app, probably because it had more male users than female ones. The science behind the study showed that men swiped for women who ranked higher on the desirability scale than they did. "Men tend to send ties (swipes) to women who are on average considerably more desirable than themselves," the authors wrote in the study. They concluded that men have more of an aspirational pursuit as compared to women. They also noted that some people received almost three times more swipes than others.