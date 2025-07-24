/Scientists reveal why dating apps have become a total bust. Hint: It's got to do with men

Women often complain about how terrible the dating scene is on apps. This is because it really is. Scientists have analysed online dating sites and revealed that most men swipe right for women who are more attractive than they are. This tends to lower the chances of having a successful match that could turn out to be something more in future. According to the researchers, this is more likely to happen between people with similar levels of desirability. The opposite was true for women, who mostly chose men who were lower on the desirability scale. This means that the matches that turn out to be successful often mean that men are settling for less attractive mates. "Women nominate on average slightly less desirable mates, and men send ties (swipes) to women who are on average considerably more desirable than themselves," the researchers wrote. Most matches end up happening because of rejections instead of first preferences. The study was carried out by a team from the Ludwig Maximillian University of Munich, in Germany, and the University of Manchester. It was published in the journal Plos One. Also Read: Online searches reveal American states with best and worst sex lives

Men want more attractive women, while women are settling for ones less good-looking than themselves

"Our research…shows that while men often aim high when choosing whom to contact, successful matches tend to happen between people with similar levels of desirability. This pattern is largely the result of rejection, rather than an initial preference for similarity," the authors wrote. "Punching" is a term used for relationships where men often go for women who are more attractive than they are. Several male celebrities have been called out for "punching" with more attractive partners. The researchers used data from a Czech dating app, combing through the activity of nearly 3,000 heterosexual users, including swipes and desirability. The user who received the most swipes was rated the most desirable for the study.