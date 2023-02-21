Pakistani-Indian couple celebrates their engagement with 'Main Hoon Na' cake, but why?

An Indian man and a Pakistani woman recently got engaged and celebrated their big day with a delicious cake. Apart from their cross-border love what was more striking was the cake that reminded the movie buffs of Shah Rukh Khan’s Main Hoon Na. The message on their engagement cake reads, “#ProjectMilaapBegins”. For those who don't know, Project Milaap was a programme in the Bollywood film Main Hoon Na that promotes friendship between the neighbouring countries, India and Pakistan.

In the film, Suneil Shetty played the character of Raghavan Dutta who wasn’t happy with the programme and held the students of a university hostage. However, he lost to Shah Rukh Khan, who played the character of Major Ram Prasad Sharma.

It was shared by a woman called Mishal who is the sister of the Pakistani woman who got married to the Indian man. The identities of both lovers are not revealed yet.

"My sister just got engaged to her Indian boyfriend so you know we had to address the elephant in the room somehow," Mishal wrote in the caption. She then replied to her own tweet and wrote, "(if ydk what project milaap means, please grow up & educate yourself)". Since this post, the tweet has gathered over 2.9 lakh views and more than 4100 likes. Many people expressed their thoughts in the comment section of the post.

Here are some of those reactions by netizens on the post by Mishal:

"You guys can also use 'Aman ki Asha' (which isn’t fiction) for the wedding events that’ll follow. You’re welcome and congratulations!" suggested a Twitter user.

"For someone who doesn’t get it. It’s a reference from the film Mein hoon an," posted another.

A third commented, "Something like dhoop ki deevar."

"How lovely! Congratulations to the new couple and I wish them all the best in life," expressed a fourth.

"Just watched this movie for the first time today lmao," wrote a fifth.

Speaking of geopolitical jokes, recently a Bangladesh-origin and Pakistani-origin couple named their kid India and their rationale behind the decision left the Internet in splits. Omar Esa, a popular nasheed singer, took to Facebook to share a hilarious photo of him and his wife with their kid lying between them.