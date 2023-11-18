Outrageous but tasty! Stinking tofu pizza sells in mainland China for a week

In a bizarre and challenging step, the residents of mainland China were offered stinky tofu as a topping option on their pizza by Pizza Hut for just one week in July 2023.



The unusual creation included traditional Changsha stinky tofu which was fermented to a deep black hue and served with creamy yellow durian. Garlic and chilli were sprinkled as garnishing on this out-of-the-world pizza.



A lot of customers who were attracted by the weird combination stated that it “sounds outrageous but tastes great” on the Chinese social media.



This is not the first time such a bizarre pizza has been offered by pizza outlets to its customers. Recently, snake pizza has made headlines for being the most unusual fusion food.



Pizza Hut had joined hands with Central Hong Kong's snake restaurant “Ser Wong Fun” to create this unusual recipe, which was said to date back more than a century.

The snake pizza was a modern makeover of a traditional snake soup dish which was popular in Southern China, Hong Kong and across other parts of Southeast Asia like Thailand and Vietnam.



Taiwanese show host and YouTuber, Chen Tzu-chien, also known as Retina, has been touring and taste-testing such weird pizza creations.



In one video, he can be heard reading out a letter sent by the pizza conglomerate. “ Pizza Hut dares to challenge the limits of pizza. It will definitely bring you a surprise in both taste and looks,” he said.

Weird pizza toppings around the world

Oyster vermicelli and pork intestines have been a traditional Taiwanese street food dish and are famous for their thick, soupy texture. A limited-edition pizza with toppings of local oysters, braised pork intestine, vermicelli and plenty of coriander was launched by Pizza Hut in Taiwan in May 2023.