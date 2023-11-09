Fusion food gone too far? Hong Kong introduces snake meat pizza

What if pizza could boost your blood circulation and nourish your body? Nothing better than that, right? But what if, the pizza in question had snakes as its topping?

In Hong Kong, the American company Pizza Hut has teamed up with Ser Wong Fun—a snake restaurant in Central Hong Kong with roots dating back more than a century (1895)—to innovate this latest "buzz-worthy" recipe.

What's in a snake pizza?

The pizza is a modern spin on a traditional snake soup dish that is popular in Hong Kong, Southern China and across other parts of Southeast Asia like Vietnam and Thailand.

It combines shredded snake meat, black mushrooms and Chinese dried hams, all of which are indispensable ingredients of Hong Kong's popular authentic snake stew.

For the snake meat, the company as per the general manager of Pizza Hut Hong Kong and Macao will use meat from multiple species including Chinese rat snakes, banded kraits, and white banded snakes.



The pizza, which is part of a marketing ploy, is a 9-inch pizza with abalone sauce. It will be on sale until November 22.

Why would anyone eat snakes on pizza?

There are, of course, tonnes of amazing pizza toppings available in the market. However, snakes, which have long been a culinary delight in many Asian nations, supposedly have health benefits.

CNN reports, quoting a saying in Cantonese dialect, that the best time to eat the reptile's meat is "when the autumn wind begins to blow". Around this time, the cold-blooded creatures are all fattened up for hibernation season.

In a statement, Pizza Hut Hong Kong said: "Paired with cheese and diced chicken, the snake meat becomes richer in taste."

"Combined with pizza, it marks a breakthrough from the conventional concept of what maintaining good health means while challenging one’s taste buds," it said, adding that the meat has health benefits like boosted blood circulation.

While some people are happy about the unique pizza, others aren't. Talking to CNN, Mabel Sieh, a Hong Kong resident who describes herself as a foodie, said, "I think it's scary. Snakes aren't food in many cultures, especially in the West."