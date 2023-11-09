LIVE TV
ugc_banner

'Curiosity remains strong': NASA Curiosity rover clocks 4,000 days in Mars 'punishingly cold environment'

New Delhi, IndiaEdited By: Moohita Kaur GargUpdated: Nov 09, 2023, 08:13 AM IST

The Curiosity Rover's samples have helped scientists establish that the planet in ancient times had a huge network of rivers flowing with life-giving water. (Image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech) Photograph:(Others)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Celebrating the 11 year-long journey, NASA on its website wrote: "The mission team is making sure the robotic scientist, now in its fourth extended mission, is staying strong, despite wear and tear from its 11-year journey"

NASA's Curiosity Rover has clocked a historic milestone by spending 4,000 Martian days exploring the red planet.

The car-sized rover reached the Mars on 6 August 2012, and has been on the barren planet ever since, "busy conducting exciting science".

'Staying strong'

trending now

Celebrating the 11 year-long journey, NASA on its website wrote: "The mission team is making sure the robotic scientist, now in its fourth extended mission, is staying strong, despite wear and tear from its 11-year journey."

The rover, which at the time of its launch was the largest and the most advanced rover ever sent to Mars, was sent there to determine if the alien planet was ever able to support microbial life.

Curiosity Rover's achievements

The rover's samples have helped scientists establish that the planet in ancient times had a huge network of rivers flowing with life-giving water.

Just last month, this exciting find was published by researchers in the journal 'Geophysical Research Letters'.

"We're finding evidence that Mars was likely a planet of rivers," said the research's lead author, Benjamin Cardenas, a geoscientist at Penn State University, at the time.

Slowly ascending the 3-mile-tall (5-kilometer-tall) Mount Sharp, Curiosity has helped us know a lot about Mars. Mount Sharp, the tall geological structure, as per NASA, is composed of many layers that formed during different parts of the Martian history.

Recently, the resilient rover collected a sample from its target, nicknamed 'Sequoia'. This sample will help "reveal more about how the climate and habitability of Mars evolved as this region became enriched in sulfates – minerals that likely formed in salty water that was evaporating as Mars first began drying up billions of years ago".

Eventually, the planet's water disappeared. Ashwin Vasavada, Curiosity’s project scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California, said: "The types of sulfate and carbonate minerals that Curiosity’s instruments have identified in the last year help us understand what Mars was like so long ago. We've been anticipating these results for decades, and now Sequoia will tell us even more."

"Curiosity remains strong," says NASA.

During its 4,000 plus day or 11-year-long journey, the rover has driven almost 20 miles (32 kilometres) through Mars' "punishingly cold environment bathed in dust and radiation". 

author

Moohita Kaur Garg

“Words are, in my not-so-humble opinion, our most inexhaustible source of magic. Capable of both inflicting injury, and remedying it.” – Albus Dumbledore (J. K. Rowling)

An avid Harry Potter fan, Moohita wholeheartedly believes that words do, in fact, hold inexhaustible magic, which is why she chose journalism. She enjoys writing about science, technology, politics and trending news topics and tweets at @MoohitaKaurGarg.

RELATED

Czech startup gets EU nod to make lab-grown meat for pets

Life on Venus? Astronomers detect oxygen in dayside atmosphere of planet

Global fossil fuel production plans threaten 1.5 degree Celsius warming threshold: UN report

Topics