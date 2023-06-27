Meet the woman who arrived at the airport with all clothes stuffed in a bra

Showcasing a very unique talent, packing expert Chelsea Dickenson has been showing the world how it is possible to travel with many clothes and still avoid airline baggage allowance.



Even though this may sound impossible, Dickenson believes, “You can absolutely pack smaller than you think, I promise you, you can. “And I’m going to go out there and say that it will make your holiday better,” she tells CNN Travel.



33-year-old traveller Dickenson has been running the website Cheap Holiday Expert which provides tips and tricks for going on budget-friendly vacations. Dickenson, who is a frequent flyer, takes pride in travelling light. If she faces a shortage of space, Dickenson is an expert at coming up with unexpected solutions.

Fishing vest packing hack

Among many ways of travelling, Dickenson has a viral fishing vest packing hack in which she travels with a zip-up, multi-pocketed vest designed for fishing equipment. While boarding a recent EasyJet flight from London to Lisbon, the traveller wore the vest and filled its pockets with miscellaneous items which ranged from a bikini to a laptop.

“With the fishing vest – it’s a jacket. What do you do with your jackets? You put them in a tray. Do you take everything out of your pockets? No, you don’t. Not in a normal jacket – so why would you do it in a fishing vest? It’s completely the same,” said Dickenson, while stating that airport security staff are not concerned about baggage allowance, all they care about is that illegal items are not being transported by the travellers and too many liquids are not being carried by them.



Dickenson as well as her fishing vest also “sailed through” the gate. After boarding the plane, the expert took off the jacket and kept it in one of the overhead bins.

Packing hacks

Dickenson has shared several packing hacks with thousands of her followers on TikTok and Instagram and the fishing vest is just one of them. While boarding a flight from London to Vienna with Wizz Air, Dickenson removed the memory foam in her travel neck pillow and used the space to fill her seven pairs of underwear, five pairs of socks, a pair of leggings and two t-shirts.

The travel pillow was placed by her into a security tray “without a hitch” and it cleared through the gate with “no questions asked”. Dickenson also stuffed the bra with clothes, and wore it over her clothes, covering it with a coat.



Dickenson removed the bra while going through security to escape any embarrassment, however, she wore it again at the gate. Dickenson said that the “ridiculous and the pay off isn’t big enough”.



“The neck pillow was a big win, because not only have I done it – I have had loads of messages from people who have done it as well,” she added.