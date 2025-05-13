One of the faces of Operation Sindoor, Colonel Sofia Quraishi, has gained massive recognition after the first briefing of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) of the operation under which India struck nine terror sites in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Pakistan on May 7. The operation was a response to a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22 in which 26 people were killed.

During one of her interviews, Col Sofia mentioned her family, her Army background, and her twin sister, Dr Shyna Sunsara.

All about Dr Shyna Sunsara

Dr Shyna Sunsara is a former Army cadet and a national-level rifle shooter. She has a big list of achievements.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Shyna said she had once dreamt of joining the Army alongside her sister Sofia. She has received a gold medal from the President of India in rifle shooting.

She was titled as Ms Gujarat, followed by Mrs India Earth 2017, and then Ms United Nations 2018.

Other achievements

Shyna received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2018. The award was not just for her work in fashion and pageantry, but for her green initiative in which she planted one lakh trees across Gujarat.

'Rani of Jhansi reborn'

Talking about her twin sister Sofia, Shyna said, "It was like watching the spirit of the Rani of Jhansi reborn," in reference to the prss briefing by Quraishi on Operation Sindoor.

