/Like old friends: Putin–Trump body language at the start of Alaska 2025 Summit on Ukraine war, decoded

Body language analysis of the Trump–Putin summit on Friday (Aug 15) at Anchorage, Alaska, showed that the two leaders appeared at ease as their meeting began. While their initial demeanour will not determine the outcome, much can be understood about the atmosphere by observing the dynamics between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump at the start of this high-stakes meeting.

Tarmac greeting and a shared ride

Trump and Putin greeted each other in a notably warm exchange. There was a handshake and applause. Although Putin had his own car, the two leaders shared a ride in The Beast, the US President's limousine. This has been seen as a notable departure from standard protocol.

Warmth and familiarity – Like old friends

Experts and media accounts described the two leaders as behaving "like old friends." A Reuters report said, "Trump and Putin greeted each other like old friends; to say their reception was warm would be almost an understatement."

Expert Bianca Nobilo observed a change in Trump’s demeanour, noting: "Trump usually performs high-energy dominance displays, notable downshift in energy. Likely conscious choice to project maturity and seniority."

Putin’s relaxed engagement

Reports and analysts noted that Putin "smiled, leaned forward in talks, a rare shift from his usual distant posture" and even "peeked from Trump’s limo window, soaking in the cameras."

Before entering the summit itself, the leaders and their aides participated in a three-on-three sit-down meeting.

Trump’s posture was controlled, with experts observing that he appeared composed yet authoritative, maintaining "a deliberate shift to project maturity and seniority."

Putin’s reaction to the cameras

Putin leaned forward and displayed openness, interpreted as a sign of confidence.

Judi James, a body language expert, had previously described the two leaders’ shared humour as "bonding glue," which likely continued in Alaska.

When reporters shouted questions, Putin appeared "relaxed and slightly amused" and reportedly displayed a wide range of expressions.

Trump maintained strong eye contact with both the media and Putin, projecting confidence and control, according to observers.

Putin remained composed under provocative questioning, again appearing "relaxed and slightly amused," and continued to "soak in the cameras," as noted by some observers.

Mutual rapport was visible

The shared gestures and humour suggested a camaraderie between the two leaders, possibly designed to foster a productive diplomatic atmosphere ahead of the difficult discussions.

In short, the summit’s early moments projected a calculated warmth between the leaders. Trump led with hospitality and control, while Putin responded with confidence and a calm demeanour. Could their coordinated body language, rapport, and mutual respect on the world stage bring about a positive outcome for the Ukraine war? We will know soon.

