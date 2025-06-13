/Iran-Israel conflict: Timelapse shows Iranian airspace emptying out as planes quickly change routes

A time-lapse video from Flightradar24 shows the dramatic change in air traffic over Iranian airspace as Israel launched airstrikes on Tehran on Friday. The Israeli military hit about 100 targets, including nuclear facilities, and killed some prominent leaders. At least 95 people were injured in the attack, an emergency services official told state TV.

"So far, 95 people were injured and taken to medical centres in 12 different provinces that were targeted," national emergency services spokesperson Mojtaba Khaledi told state TV.

The attack led international airlines from across the world to quickly change routes to avoid Israeli attacks. A video from Flightradar24 reflects the scenario as civilian aircraft quickly cleared the Iranian airspace, leaving it devoid of any kind of aviation activity.

The timelapse shows in real time how quickly aeroplanes diverted from their routes as the conflict between the two countries intensified.

Air India diverts flights

Air India also had several of its international flights take a U-turn or divert to avoid the Iranian airspace.

"Due to the emerging situation in Iran, the subsequent closure of its airspace and in view of the safety of our passengers, the following Air India flights are either being diverted or returning to their origin," Air India said.

“We regret the inconvenience caused to our passengers due to this unforeseen disruption and are making every effort to minimise it, including providing accommodation for passengers," the airline further added.

The non-availability of airspace over Iran is expected to have a domino effect on airlines worldwide. It will make routes longer, increasing time and costs. Planes flying between the West and Asia would likely have to make fuel stops. For India, the situation becomes even more precarious since the Pakistan airspace is already closed for Indian airlines. Most of the airlines don't fly over Afghanistan either.

Israel-Iran conflict: Jordan and Iraq close airspace, Gulf airlines cancel flights



In the aftermath of the attacks, Jordan and Iraq, which both lie between Israel and Iran, announced they had closed their airspace and grounded all flights. Gulf airlines have cancelled flights to the Middle East. Emirates has cancelled flights to and from Iraq, Jordan, and Lebanon. Qatar Airways, one of the Middle East's largest carriers, said it had "temporarily cancelled flights to Iran and Iraq due to (the) current situation in the region".

Meanwhile, UAE airports, including Abu Dhabi, have warned of disruptions. Dubai posted on X that "some flights at @DXB and DWC - Al Maktoum International have been cancelled or delayed due to airspace closures over Iran, Iraq, and Syria".

Kuwait's civil aviation authority posted on X that "some flights at Kuwait International Airport have been diverted, cancelled and rescheduled."

Meanwhile, German airline group Lufthansa has also suspended flights to Tehran until the end of July. A spokesperson for the airline said that "Lufthansa services would avoid Israeli, Iraqi and Iranian airspace for the time being".

Iran launched a counter-strike against Israel

Israel launched a fresh attack on a key underground uranium enrichment facility in central Iran on Friday, Iranian state media reported.

"Minutes ago, the Zionist regime targeted Natanz again," state media said.

Iran lost its armed forces' chief of staff, the Revolutionary Guards chief and top nuclear scientists in the initial attacks.